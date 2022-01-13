iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Robert W. Baird

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IRTC. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

