iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stock Holdings Cut by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

