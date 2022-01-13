iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is SouthState Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,877 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SouthState Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $883,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,323,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.25 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.