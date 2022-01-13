iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 89,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.