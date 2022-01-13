iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 121,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,282. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

