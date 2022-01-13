iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

