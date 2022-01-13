iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 127.2% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 32,475 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,629,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000.

XVV opened at $36.29 on Thursday. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

