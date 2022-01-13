iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

