iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,487,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.