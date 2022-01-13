iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 900,653 shares.The stock last traded at $261.07 and had previously closed at $261.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average of $253.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 184.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

