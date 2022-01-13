iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,851 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $59,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $216.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

