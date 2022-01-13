iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.58% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $44,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $542.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.63. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

