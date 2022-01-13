Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.87

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.87 and last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 174844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

