IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

