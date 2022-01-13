J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBRY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.34) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.14) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 282 ($3.83).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 288.80 ($3.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.48. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

