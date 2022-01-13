Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JMHLY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.