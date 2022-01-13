Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Tower Co. (REIT)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Tower in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

AMT opened at $259.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.57 and its 200 day moving average is $278.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Tower by 25.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

