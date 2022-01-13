Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKR. Truist lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

