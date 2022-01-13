Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITC stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

