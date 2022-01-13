Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

NYSE MAA opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $3,704,575. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

