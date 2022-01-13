Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Truist Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

TFC stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.