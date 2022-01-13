Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,488,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Toast as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $19,980,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $8,148,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $7,732,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,969.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.