Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 739,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,432 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $42,001,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 482,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $430,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

