Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,273,345. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

