Jennison Associates LLC Sells 366 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

ZTS opened at $212.81 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average of $210.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

