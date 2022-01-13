Jennison Associates LLC Sells 62,804 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,955 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 62,804 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

