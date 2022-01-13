Jennison Associates LLC Takes $7.69 Million Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 322,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Caribou Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of CRBU opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,869 shares of company stock valued at $73,885 over the last three months.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.