JMP Securities Downgrades Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.78.

NYSE SCHW opened at $94.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock worth $99,998,579 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

