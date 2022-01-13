JMP Securities Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

RJF opened at $109.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

