JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $13.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 623,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,455. The company has a market capitalization of $440.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. JOANN’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

