Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE JOBY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

