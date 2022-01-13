Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

