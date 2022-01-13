John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.13

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

