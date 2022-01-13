Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $54,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

