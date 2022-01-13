Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.21. 153,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,561. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $448.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

