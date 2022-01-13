Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Trading Up 1.4%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 334,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 264,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JOSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. downgraded Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

