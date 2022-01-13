JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€137.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €137.00 ($155.68) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.09 ($143.29).

Shares of SAF traded down €1.00 ($1.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €109.88 ($124.86). The stock had a trading volume of 692,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.87. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

