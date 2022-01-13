JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €14.10

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.