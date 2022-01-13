JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.50 ($7.39) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.01 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

