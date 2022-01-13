JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to 600.00

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCBFY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.00.

SCBFY opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

