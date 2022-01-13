Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 24,017 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.31 and a 200-day moving average of $380.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

