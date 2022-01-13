Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

JCI stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

