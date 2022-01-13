Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,355 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

