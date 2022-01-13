Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,754 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $126.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $135.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.