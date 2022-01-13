Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

