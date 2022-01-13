Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,009 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.07.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

