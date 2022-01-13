Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 439,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

TMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of TMX opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

