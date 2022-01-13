Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,190 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

