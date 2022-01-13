JustInvest LLC Cuts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.