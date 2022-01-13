JustInvest LLC Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

